TechForce Foundation named Dylan Bliss, a diesel technology student at Universal Technical Institute (UTI) in Orlando, Florida, and Nathalie Ortiz, an aviation technician at Honeywell in Phoenix, as the grand prize winners of its 2026 Techs Rock Awards. The two were honored at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, and TechForce announced the results Nov. 12.

Bliss won the Future Tech Grand Prize for students, and Ortiz won the Working Tech Grand Prize for professionals. Public voting picked the two from 12 finalists, six students and six working technicians across six categories, who had been narrowed from nearly 800 nominations