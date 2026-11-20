The former Advanced Charging Technologies operations executive reports to CEO Mike Spagnola.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has named Ryan Mascoli chief operations officer, the association announced Nov. 17. Mascoli, who joined SEMA Nov. 16, reports to CEO Mike Spagnola and will oversee day-to-day operations, advance strategic initiatives and align teams and resources with the association’s long-term priorities.

As chief operations officer, Mascoli will establish performance measures, support annual planning and budgeting, improve organizational processes and help manage operational risks. He will also work with department leaders on employee development and on aligning organizational priorities with SEMA’s mission.

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