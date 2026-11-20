Progressive, now at 37.73% of the market, raised its body rate $2 per hour. Allstate raised rate for first time since 2016.

The Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation (DBR) released the 2026 results of its Auto Body Labor Rate Survey, with the state’s two largest auto insurers reporting higher prevailing rates for body work, including the first change in Allstate’s rate since 2016.

Insurance Bulletin 2026-3, dated Oct. 29, lists the hourly rate each insurer set after surveying the state’s licensed collision repair facilities. Insurer groups with 1% or more of Rhode Island’s motor vehicle liability insurance market must