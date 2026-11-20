Allstate, GEICO and Chubb posted the largest reductions, at 8.5%, 7.0% and 5.3%.

Insurers have reported nine personal auto insurance rate decreases in New Hampshire during 2026, with reductions of as much as 8.5%, the New Hampshire Insurance Department (NHID) said Nov. 17.

The list adds to the rate cuts CollisionWeek reported in March, when the department announced decreases of 3% to 11% by State Farm, Nationwide, Allstate, Travelers and Amica. None of the nine repeats a rate action from that announcement.

Rate filings are built on insurers’ projections of claim frequency and repair costs, which makes a sustained