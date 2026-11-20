Automaker-branded insurance program now in 22 states.
General Motors Insurance has added North Carolina to its service area, bringing the total number of states where its auto insurance product is available to 22.
The automaker’s direct-to-consumer insurance arm announced the launch on its website. “General Motors Insurance is pleased to offer insurance in our newest state, North Carolina,” the company said. “Now GM drivers in North Carolina can get auto insurance from a company that knows their car best.”
The expansion adds another market in which an automaker-owned carrier writes policies that include OEM Parts Coverage for GM vehicles, unless
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