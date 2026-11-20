The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has appointed Janelle Storey vice president, business operations and legal affairs, the lift safety organization announced Nov. 18.

In the new post, Storey will lead ALI team members and administrative personnel across business operations, contracts, legal affairs, marketing, training and technology. She will also oversee the organization’s intellectual property protection, compliance and enforcement, along with its participation agreements and contracts.

The Cortland, N.Y.-based ALI sponsors several national lift safety standards and runs third-party certification programs for automotive lifts and