The policy count edged up 20,000 from September, while a month-end closing quirk held down premium growth.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 28,215,000 in October 2026, an increase of 1,693,000, or 6.4%, from 26,522,000 in October 2025.

October marked the 19th consecutive month of slowing year-over-year growth since the rate peaked at 21.9% in March 2025, and the 6.4% pace was the slowest since January 2023. The count rose 20,000 from 28,195,000 in September, after CollisionWeek reported that September brought the first month-over-month decline since November 2023. Progressive added 273,000