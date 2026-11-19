Steve Fardelos and Ryan Downs move into new executive committee posts as the council’s charitable foundation grows to seven directors.

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) elected two new members to its board of directors and re-elected seven others to three-year terms at its Nov. 4 annual meeting, held at the Enterprise Training Center in Las Vegas during the SEMA Show. Members attending in person and virtually cast votes.

Newly elected board members include:

Kirby Stephens, strategic account manager at Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Shawn Prestegaard, director of strategic accounts at 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division

The council re-elected Tom Wolf of PPG,