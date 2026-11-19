New owner Lindsey Gardner has 25 years of appraisal, repair and quality assurance experience.

The Doan Group, a national provider of auto, specialty vehicle, equipment and property appraisal and adjusting services, announced Nov. 19 the addition of a new insurance claim appraisal franchise serving Connecticut.

Lindsey Gardner is the new franchise owner. Gardner has 25 years of industry experience in roles including field appraiser, collision center manager and quality assurance account manager.

The franchise gives carriers with Connecticut claims a locally based appraisal team under the model Doan has built its growth around: appraisers who live in or near the