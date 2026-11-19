The Alpharetta, Georgia, session will address how repairs on increasingly complex vehicles are documented.

The Georgia Collision Industry Association will hold its quarterly meeting Dec. 3 at American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta, Georgia, featuring a presentation by Michael Giarrizzo, president of DCR Systems, on building trust in the modern repair process.

Giarrizzo will discuss Collision Clarity, DCR Systems’ repair documentation platform. According to GCIA, the presentation will cover how the platform is designed to bring greater transparency, precision and trust to the collision repair process, as complex vehicles require a repair process that can be clearly documented and understood.