Crash Champions’ annual Champions For a Cause campaign raised $45,000 for Susan G. Komen this year, bringing the collision repair operator’s total contributions to the breast cancer organization to more than $200,000 since 2023, the company announced Nov. 18.

The October campaign, held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, has become an annual fixture for the Chicago-based multiple shop operator, which enlists team members at its more than 650 repair centers in 39 states, according to the company. This year’s total is down from the $50,000 the campaign raised in 2025 and the $50,000 donation presented to Komen in 2024.