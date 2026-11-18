VIVE Collision has named Charlie Drake chief operating officer, the Northeast multiple shop operator announced Nov. 18. Drake, who has nearly 40 years of collision repair industry experience, joined VIVE earlier this year. The company did not disclose his start date.

The appointment adds an experienced multi-location operator to VIVE’s executive team as the MSO absorbs a steady run of acquisitions. VIVE announced three acquisitions in September alone, the latest of which was Above All Collision Center in Concord, N.H., and last reported 81 locations in 10 states from