In company-run testing, Interpreter 3 named the exact vehicle variant for 19 of every 20 cars and returned the correct OEM part first 75% of the time.

Partly, the Austin, Texas-based artificial intelligence company focused on vehicle repair, released Interpreter 3, the latest version of its AI reasoning model trained on repair, Nov. 17 along with benchmark results showing it outperformed general-purpose AI models from Google, OpenAI and Anthropic at identifying exact vehicle variants, finding OEM parts and suggesting work missing from repair plans.

Given a VIN and the open web, most general models could not name the exact vehicle