Employers expect another 8.2% increase in 2027, which would push the average cost per employee above $20,000.

The average total cost of employer-sponsored health benefits rose 7.3% in 2026 to $18,777 per employee, according to final results of the 2026 National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans released Nov. 17 by Marsh. Employers project an 8.2% increase in 2027, which would take the average above $20,000.

The survey was previously published under the Mercer name; Mercer now operates under the Marsh brand following the parent company’s rebranding from Marsh McLennan.

A separate Marsh survey of more than 2,000 U.S. workers found