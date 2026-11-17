Nominations close Jan. 18 for the award recognizing women working as technicians and painters on the shop floor.
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is accepting nominations through Jan. 18, 2027, for its second annual Founding Mothers Award, which recognizes women working as technicians or painters in collision repair facilities. WIN opened the nomination period Nov. 16.
The award gives collision repair facilities a route to put forward women on their production staff for industry recognition. It complements WIN’s Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, which honor broader industry leadership and
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