Recognition is voluntary and supplements the program’s existing welding certification requirement.

State Farm is formally recommending that collision repair facilities in its Select Service direct repair program obtain Gold Class recognition from the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), a position the insurer communicated to network repairers Nov. 17.

The recommendation is not a program requirement and participation is voluntary, State Farm said. It supplements the I-CAR welding certification State Farm already requires of network facilities.

The move extends State Farm’s training expectations for its network from a single skill, welding, to the shop-wide training that Gold Class measures.