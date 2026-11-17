The multi-shop operator’s chief strategy officer was recognized for her work on Recycled Rides vehicle presentations and service to veterans.
The National Auto Body Council (NABC) named Shyllo Michaelis, chief strategy officer of Texas Collision Centers, the winner of its 2026 Changing and Saving Lives Award.
Michaelis was recognized during SEMA Show week in Las Vegas, at the council’s SEMA celebration, held Nov. 2 in conjunction with the MSO Symposium, and at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards event Nov. 3. The award recognizes
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.