The multi-shop operator’s chief strategy officer was recognized for her work on Recycled Rides vehicle presentations and service to veterans.

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) named Shyllo Michaelis, chief strategy officer of Texas Collision Centers, the winner of its 2026 Changing and Saving Lives Award.

Michaelis was recognized during SEMA Show week in Las Vegas, at the council’s SEMA celebration, held Nov. 2 in conjunction with the MSO Symposium, and at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards event Nov. 3. The award recognizes