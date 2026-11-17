Subscription service connects general-purpose AI assistants to collision-specific playbooks for disputed charges, labor rates and supplements.

BainbridgeAI, a Poulsbo, Washington-based company founded by former collision repair facility owners Travis and Shannon Johnston, introduced Collision CoPilot Nov. 16, a subscription service that connects AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Claude to collision-specific playbooks and research references. Shop teams use it to research repair charges an insurer has reduced and to prepare documented responses.

The service targets the administrative work that follows an insurer’s line-item reductions to a repair bill, a disputed labor rate or a supplement that needs backing before it