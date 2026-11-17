Rate decreases fell to 28% of revisions while first-year policyholders accounted for 40% of lost policies.
U.S. auto insurance shopping grew 0.7% year over year in the third quarter of 2026 and new policy growth edged down to 3.2%, according to data released Nov. 12 by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. Both slowed from the second quarter, when shopping grew 1.4% and new policy growth was 3.3%.
The shopping slowdown is sharper against the year-ago period. CollisionWeek reported in November 2025 that third-quarter 2025 shopping growth was 6.4%. New policy growth was 2.8% in that quarter, below the current pace. Both
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