The 25-year LKQ veteran will lead the segment that supplies collision repair facilities starting Jan. 1.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) has named Paul Shaw senior vice president and president of its North America segment, succeeding John Meyne, who will retire Dec. 31. Shaw, currently senior vice president of operations for the segment, takes over Jan. 1, 2027.

Shaw has worked in the industry for more than 35 years and joined LKQ in 1999, when the company acquired Mid-America Auto Parts. He has held operational roles in the North America segment including district manager, vice president of the Central Region and vice president of the West Division. LKQ promoted him to senior vice president of operations in January 2026 as part of its succession planning.

The appointment comes a week after Salvatore A. “Sal” Abbate became president and CEO Nov. 9.

“Paul has a proven track record of implementing operational discipline, deep industry expertise and a lasting commitment to our teams and customers. The Board is confident that, under Paul’s leadership, North America is well positioned to deliver continued value for our customers and shareholders,” Abbate said.

Meyne began his industry career with Keystone Automotive Industries in 1987 and in 2006 started his own aftermarket collision parts company, which LKQ acquired in 2009. He later served as regional vice president for the Southeast Region and as East Division vice president.

“Paul has dedicated more than 25 years to LKQ, and his contributions have been instrumental in driving the growth of our North America segment. This well-deserved promotion reflects the confidence that our Board, senior management, and customers have in him,” Meyne said.

“Mr. Meyne has been a trusted partner and an integral part of LKQ’s success. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank him for his dedication and the many contributions he has made to the Company,” said John Mendel, chairman of the board.