Fix Auto USA franchisee Krishneel Chand has opened Fix Auto Stockton, his fourth location in the network, at 2607 Wigwam Drive in Stockton, California. Fix Auto USA, part of Driven Brands Collision Group, announced Nov. 13 that the collision repair facility held its grand opening Oct. 23.

Established franchisees adding stores have driven the network’s recent openings. CollisionWeek reported in October that Efrain Perez had opened his third location, in South Salt Lake, Utah, and in June that Selvi Rizk-Menard had opened a shop in Ontario, California, one of four she owns in Southern California.

The Stockton shop