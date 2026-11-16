The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has opened registration for its 16th annual Cocktails for a Cause charity fundraiser, which will double as a celebration of the foundation’s 25th anniversary, the organization announced Nov. 16.

The event is set for Jan. 19, 2027, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, Calif. Registration is available at charity.pledgeit.org/CIF.

Proceeds fund the emergency aid CIF provides to collision repair professionals and their families who suffer significant losses from natural disasters and other catastrophic events, giving the industry a direct way to back colleagues after the next hurricane, wildfire