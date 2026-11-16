Kingston, Pennsylvania-based glass company adds four states to Caliber’s glass footprint.

Caliber Auto Glass said Nov. 16 it has acquired Arrow Auto Glass, an auto glass service provider headquartered in Kingston, Pennsylvania, adding four states to a footprint that now reaches 44 of the lower 48 states. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Caliber did not name the four states. Arrow’s website lists service in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Virginia.

The 44-state reach matches the footprint of Caliber’s collision repair network and nearly doubles the 23 states Caliber Auto Glass served when the company named former TechnaGlass