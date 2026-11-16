Instructors from 2026 Mechanical Shop of the Year Petty Motorworks will cover Ohm’s law, wiring diagrams and voltage-drop testing.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will hold a two-night, hands-on training course on DC circuit analysis Dec. 2 and 3 at Bella’s Pizza in Waretown, New Jersey. Sessions run from 6 to 10 p.m. each night.

The course, “DC Circuits Analysis: From Ohm’s Law to Circuit Diagnosis,” will be taught by Tom Petty Sr. and Tommy Petty Jr. of Petty Diagnostics and Technical Services. Both are also with Petty Motorworks of Waretown, which AASP/NJ named its