Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Rises 0.5% in October, Ends 2% Above Year Ago

Wholesale depreciation tracked seasonal norms while a weak October 2025 lifted the annual comparison.

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) rose 0.5% from September to 206.8 in October on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported. The index finished 2.0% above October 2025. The long-term average move for the month is an increase of 0.3%.

The full-month reading recovers part of September’s 1.1% decline to 205.9, the index’s first full-month year-over-year decline of 2026, though it eased from the 207.4 recorded at midmonth. On a non-adjusted basis, wholesale prices fell 2.3% from September, steeper