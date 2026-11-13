Kin Insurance Expands Auto Coverage to Colorado

Colorado becomes the direct-to-consumer insurer’s third auto insurance state, following Florida and Texas.

Kin Insurance Inc. announced Nov. 12 that its auto insurance is now available in Colorado, the third state where the Chicago-based direct-to-consumer insurer offers auto coverage. Colorado homeowners who bundle home and auto policies with Kin may save up to 15% on home insurance premiums and up to 20% on auto insurance premiums.

Kin said that during beta testing, 42% of Colorado homeowners who purchased a Kin home policy also purchased Kin auto coverage.

“The demand is clearly there. Homeowners want the convenience of having all their