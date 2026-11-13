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AAA Finds Intersection AEB Handles Left Turns, but Three of Four Vehicles Fail Turn-Into-Path Test

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Only the Tesla Model Y avoided a vehicle turning into its path, and the Hyundai Tucson did not respond in left-turn runs made without a turn signal.

Intersection automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems on four 2026 model-year vehicles avoided every collision in a standardized left-turn test, but three of the four did not prevent a crash when another vehicle turned into their path, according to research AAA released Nov. 12.

AAA tested the 2026 Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Explorer, Hyundai Tucson and Tesla Model Y, each equipped with intersection AEB as standard equipment, in 74 closed-course runs conducted with the Automobile

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