CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / UK Regulator Flags Refinish Competition Concerns in AkzoNobel-Axalta Merger

UK Regulator Flags Refinish Competition Concerns in AkzoNobel-Axalta Merger

By Leave a Comment

The companies have until Nov. 18 to offer a remedy and plan to propose the European refinish sale the European Commission has already accepted.

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found Nov. 11 that the proposed merger of AkzoNobel N.V. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. could substantially lessen competition in the supply of vehicle refinish coatings in the U.K. The agency gave the companies until Nov. 18 to offer a remedy or face an in-depth phase 2 investigation.

AkzoNobel and Axalta said the same day that they are considering the decision and aim to address it with the remedy

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey