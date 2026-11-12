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Ohio Mutual Launches Direct Repair Program Through CrashBay

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The regional carrier’s Trusted Repair Program hands repair network management and coordination to the managed-repair platform.

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group’s direct repair program, which the carrier is marketing as its Trusted Repair Program, is now available for automobile claims, CrashBay said Nov. 11. The carrier announced the program, which runs on CrashBay’s platform, earlier this year.

The program covers the repair from first notice of loss through completion. Ohio Mutual wanted a more streamlined approach to handling auto claims and better relationships with shops, according to CrashBay. The carrier now runs repairs through a single coordinated workflow.

“While insureds and

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