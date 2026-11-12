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Mitchell 1 Adds OEM Collision Repair Information to ProDemand With ProDemand+ Launch

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Mitchell 1 has introduced ProDemand+, an optional add-on that places OEM collision repair information inside its ProDemand mechanical repair information platform, the company announced Nov. 10.

The launch moves the collision repair information that parent company Snap-on has sold under the SUN Collision brand into the Mitchell 1 product line. The SUN Collision website now directs visitors to ProDemand+ and describes it as the same collision repair information, available from Mitchell 1 as an add-on to ProDemand.

“Collision repairs today involve much more than fixing visible damage. Even a seemingly straightforward bumper or mirror replacement can involve electrical systems, sensors

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