GEICO Philanthropic Foundation Donates $100,000 to Collision Engineering Career Alliance

Grant will pay for a national student recruitment and employer engagement framework for the alliance’s partner colleges.
The GEICO Philanthropic Foundation, the charitable arm of GEICO, has donated $100,000 to the Collision Engineering Career Alliance to build shared student recruitment and employer engagement tools for the nonprofit’s partner colleges, the alliance said Nov. 10.
According to the alliance, the funding will support:
- A standardized recruitment framework and training for college recruiters, college staff and high school counselors
- A national employer marketing kit
- Quarterly webinars and ongoing education
- Scalable campus event models
- A repeatable approach to student recruitment, employer engagement and
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