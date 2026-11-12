Boyd Group Third Quarter Sales Rise 28.2% to $1.01 Billion

Same-store sales grow 2.2% as the company begins share repurchases.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD; NYSE: BGSI) reported third quarter sales of $1,012.7 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, an increase of 28.2% from $790.2 million a year earlier, driven by locations added in its Joe Hudson’s Collision Center acquisition and same-store sales growth of 2.2%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 34.3% to $132.1 million from $98.4 million, with the Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 60 basis points to 13.0% from 12.4%.

Boyd estimated industry repairable claims volumes declined 1% to 3% year