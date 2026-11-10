South Carolina Governor-Elect Opens Transition at Collision Repair Facility Where He Held First Job

Alan Wilson, who washed cars at Reeley’s Body Shop at 15, takes office in January after campaigning on public audits of insurance rate increases.
South Carolina Gov.-elect Alan Wilson held the first news conference of his transition Nov. 6 on the shop floor of Reeley’s Body Shop in West Columbia, the collision repair facility where he said he got his first job washing cars at age 15.
Wilson, a Republican who has served as the state’s attorney general since 2011, used the setting to introduce an eight-member transition team and to frame his agenda as repair work on state government.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.