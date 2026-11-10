CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Progressive Awards More Than 100 Vehicles to Veterans in 14th Annual Keys to Progress Giveaway

Progressive Awards More Than 100 Vehicles to Veterans in 14th Annual Keys to Progress Giveaway

By Leave a Comment

The insurer’s cumulative total passes 1,300 vehicles since the program began in 2013.

Progressive Insurance announced Nov. 10 that it is providing vehicles to more than 100 veterans, military families, veteran-serving organizations and veteran-owned small businesses through its 14th annual Keys to Progress giveaway.

Progressive Keys to ProgressThe program, held in recognition of Veterans Day, includes more than 65 events this year. Progressive listed host cities in 25 states, ranging from Anchorage, Alaska, and Honolulu to Albany, New York, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

“For many of the veterans and families we meet through the Keys to Progress program, a vehicle can remove

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey