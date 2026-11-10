Progressive Awards More Than 100 Vehicles to Veterans in 14th Annual Keys to Progress Giveaway

The insurer’s cumulative total passes 1,300 vehicles since the program began in 2013.

Progressive Insurance announced Nov. 10 that it is providing vehicles to more than 100 veterans, military families, veteran-serving organizations and veteran-owned small businesses through its 14th annual Keys to Progress giveaway.

The program, held in recognition of Veterans Day, includes more than 65 events this year. Progressive listed host cities in 25 states, ranging from Anchorage, Alaska, and Honolulu to Albany, New York, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

“For many of the veterans and families we meet through the Keys to Progress program, a vehicle can remove