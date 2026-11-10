Crash Champions Enters Toledo Market with 27th Ohio Location

Holland facility is the multiple shop operator’s first in the greater Toledo area.

Crash Champions has opened a collision repair facility at 1255 E. Mall Drive in Holland, Ohio, its 27th location in the state and its first in the greater Toledo market.

Ohio was the first state the company entered outside Illinois.

The 18,701-square-foot facility includes 15,927 square feet of production space and offers collision repair and calibration services.

“Our growth is about supporting our local customers and business partners, and we look forward to serving the Toledo market with the craftsmanship, care and professionalism they have come to