Assurity Launches Collision Repair Facility Locator for ChatGPT and Claude

Connector lets the AI assistants search the company’s network of validated repairers and pre-fill a repair request form.
Assurity Certified Solutions on Nov. 10 announced the Assurity Smart Locator, a connector for Anthropic’s Claude and plugin for OpenAI’s ChatGPT that lets the AI assistants search the company’s network of collision repair facilities directly and hand drivers a repair request form already filled in with their vehicle, damage and preferred day.
AI assistants that recommend a repairer before a driver calls a shop or an insurer open a referral channel outside both search engine rankings and insurer direct repair programs, one
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