Assurity Launches Collision Repair Facility Locator for ChatGPT and Claude

Connector lets the AI assistants search the company’s network of validated repairers and pre-fill a repair request form.

Assurity Certified Solutions on Nov. 10 announced the Assurity Smart Locator, a connector for Anthropic’s Claude and plugin for OpenAI’s ChatGPT that lets the AI assistants search the company’s network of collision repair facilities directly and hand drivers a repair request form already filled in with their vehicle, damage and preferred day.

AI assistants that recommend a repairer before a driver calls a shop or an insurer open a referral channel outside both search engine rankings and insurer direct repair programs, one