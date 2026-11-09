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NABC Opens Registration for Jan. 19 Palm Springs Golf Fundraiser

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The National Auto Body Council has opened registration for its Palm Springs Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser, presented by Enterprise, which will be held Jan. 19, 2027, at Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert, California.

Proceeds will go through the NABC’s Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, to programs serving families in need, military members, veterans and first responders.

The fundraiser returns to Desert Willow after the sold-out 2026 tournament, the first held at the venue, drew more than 150 players and sponsors and included a Recycled Rides vehicle presentation to three local families.

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