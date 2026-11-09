GEICO Third-Quarter Underwriting Earnings Fall 44.6% as Claim Costs Climb and Premiums Slip

Property damage and collision claim frequencies rose in the 2% to 4% range through the first nine months of 2026, while severity on those coverages increased in the 0% to 3% range.

GEICO’s pre-tax underwriting earnings fell to $982 million in the third quarter of 2026, down $791 million, or 44.6%, from $1.773 billion in the third quarter of 2025, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed in the quarterly report it filed Nov. 7.

The result was the insurer’s lowest quarterly total since at least the start of 2024, slightly below the $994 million recorded in the second quarter. GEICO’s combined ratio