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Crash Champions Enters Rhode Island with Acquisition

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Cranston collision repair facility was part of Tasca Automotive Group’s New England division.

Crash Champions has acquired AutoPaint RI, a collision repair facility at 47 Stamp Farm Road in Cranston, Rhode Island, extending the Chicago-based multiple shop operator into what the company said is its 39th state.

The I-CAR Gold Class facility, which previously operated within the New England division of Tasca Automotive Group, is now operating under the Crash Champions name. The repair center covers nearly 20,000 square feet, including about 16,550 square feet of production space. Trackhawk Advisors advised Tasca in the sale. Terms were not disclosed.

“Expanding

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