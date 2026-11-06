OEC Launches AI Repair Planning Tools and Unified Parts Search, Completes epyx Acquisition

The RepairLogic assistant drafts OEM-sourced repair plans, while the U.K. acquisition adds a fleet repair-authorization network.

OEConnection LLC (OEC) introduced three artificial intelligence tools Nov. 2, led by an assistant in its RepairLogic software that drafts collision repair plans from OEM repair procedures. The same day, the company launched a parts marketplace that puts OEM dealer parts, aftermarket parts and tires in a single search and closed its acquisition of U.K. fleet technology provider epyx from Corpay.

The AI Repair Assistant lets RepairLogic users ask repair questions in plain language and receive answers drawn from OEM repair procedures. It can