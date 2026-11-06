CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / OEC Launches AI Repair Planning Tools and Unified Parts Search, Completes epyx Acquisition

OEC Launches AI Repair Planning Tools and Unified Parts Search, Completes epyx Acquisition

By Leave a Comment

The RepairLogic assistant drafts OEM-sourced repair plans, while the U.K. acquisition adds a fleet repair-authorization network.

OEConnection LLC (OEC) introduced three artificial intelligence tools Nov. 2, led by an assistant in its RepairLogic software that drafts collision repair plans from OEM repair procedures. The same day, the company launched a parts marketplace that puts OEM dealer parts, aftermarket parts and tires in a single search and closed its acquisition of U.K. fleet technology provider epyx from Corpay.

OEConnection logoThe AI Repair Assistant lets RepairLogic users ask repair questions in plain language and receive answers drawn from OEM repair procedures. It can

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey