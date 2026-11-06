ABPA Opens Registration for 2027 Conference, Names CBP and Industry Speakers

Two U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials head a lineup that also includes CAPA, CCC and PartsTrader speakers.

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced Nov. 3 that registration is open for its 2027 Annual Business Conference, set for May 3-5 at the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, and released an initial speaker lineup that includes two officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The program focuses on the supply side of the non-OEM parts market. Import enforcement, parts certification, procurement and design patent law all shape which alternative parts collision repair facilities and insurers can