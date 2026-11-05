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Washington Repairer Justin Lewis, Connecticut’s Victor Auto Body Works Receive I-CAR’s Top Annual Awards

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Lewis received the Jeff Silver Memorial Award, and the Middletown shop marked 30 years of Gold Class status with the Russ Verona Memorial Award.

I-CAR presented its two annual industry achievement awards at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas to Justin Lewis of Accurate Auto Body in Redmond, Washington, and to Victor Auto Body Works, a family-owned collision repair facility in Middletown, Connecticut.

Lewis received the Jeff Silver Memorial Award for Platinum individuals, and Tyler Rook, owner of Victor Auto Body Works, accepted the Russ Verona Memorial Award for Gold Class shops. The awards recognize achievements during the 2025

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