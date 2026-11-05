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Seven Las Vegas Veterans and Families Receive Vehicles Through NABC Recycled Rides

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Vehicles donated by insurers and Enterprise and refurbished by collision repair facilities were presented at the council’s SEMA celebration.

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) presented seven refurbished vehicles to two veterans, a Las Vegas Police Department cadet and four other Las Vegas-area families in need Nov. 2 at its annual SEMA celebration, held in conjunction with the MSO Symposium at the Rio Hotel and Casino.

Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, Nationwide, Travelers, USAA and Enterprise donated the vehicles, and Caliber Collision, Crash Champions, Fix Auto USA, Gerber Collision & Glass, Cascade Collision, The Auto Group Collision Center and Universal Motor Cars

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