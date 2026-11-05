Mitchell Plans to Link Tractable’s LumaScanner to Intelligent Estimating

The proposed exclusive agreement would turn a drive-through vehicle scan into a preliminary estimate for collision repair facilities.

Mitchell plans to connect Tractable’s LumaScanner automated vehicle inspection system to Mitchell Intelligent Estimating under a proposed exclusive agreement aimed at collision repair intake, Mitchell announced Nov. 4. The integration is intended for MSOs and independent collision repair facilities in North America.

The pairing would give repair facilities a fixed, drive-through alternative to photographing damage by hand at check-in. A vehicle driven or towed through LumaScanner would produce an image set and a time-stamped condition report, which Intelligent Estimating would use to