Celette WebTools Wins SEMA 2026 Collision Repair & Refinish New Product Award

ADAS Depot’s CarCal QuickCal 5.0 calibration system takes the Tools & Equipment category.

Celette’s WebTools won the Collision Repair & Refinish category of the 2026 SEMA Show New Product Awards, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced Nov. 3, while an ADAS calibration system from ADAS Depot took top honors in the Tools & Equipment category.

Bossauto Innova’s Ionizer Pro and Innovative Tools & Technologies’ Innovative Truck Cab Protectors were named runners-up in the collision category. The Tools & Equipment award went to the CarCal QuickCal 5.0 Full System and Targets, with ESCO’s HAZLOK Magnetic Safety Barrier System and Klein