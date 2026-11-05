ASE Connects Opens Fourth Annual Voice of Technician Survey

The survey runs through Nov. 27 and adds shop and dealership leaders to the respondent pool.

ASE Connects, the workforce platform owned by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), opened its fourth annual Voice of Technician Survey Nov. 2, seeking input from technicians, students, instructors and shop and dealership leaders in the automotive, diesel and collision industries.

The survey covers workplace expectations, job satisfaction, compensation and benefits, career development and the challenges facing service professionals. It also asks how shops and dealerships work with local schools to prepare future technicians. Responses are anonymous and will be compiled into