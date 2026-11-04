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Progressive Prepares for AI Agent Shopping as Competition Slows Its Growth

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The insurer’s quarterly filing shows collision severity rose 4% in the third quarter while collision frequency fell 3%.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is testing agentic artificial intelligence and preparing for AI agents that shop for auto insurance on consumers’ behalf to become an important sales channel, executives said during the company’s third quarter investor event Nov. 3, as competitors’ rate cuts and advertising slowed the insurer’s growth.

Net premiums written rose 4% to $22.301 billion in the quarter, and policies in force grew 6% to 40,489,000, according to the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q. As CollisionWeek reported in

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