Partly Launches PartlyRepair AI Agentic Assistant for Collision Repair Facilities at SEMA

The tool reviews estimates against OEM procedures, builds parts orders across suppliers and reconciles invoices at job close.
Partly, an Austin, Texas-based artificial intelligence company focused on vehicle repair, launched PartlyRepair AI, an agentic AI assistant for collision repair facilities, Nov. 3 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The product is available now to repairers in the U.S., from single-location independents to multi-shop operators.
PartlyRepair AI runs on Interpreter, Partly’s proprietary AI model, and is designed to automate research and administrative work across a repair job, from intake and damage capture through parts procurement and job close. Partly said
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