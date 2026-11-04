Opus IVS, asTech and BlueDriver MAX Debut New Diagnostic Tools at SEMA Show

The combined diagnostics business introduced two collision diagnostic devices, ADAS MAP add-ons and a J2534 scan interface.

Opus IVS, asTech and BlueDriver MAX announced Nov. 3 a slate of diagnostic hardware and software for the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, including two collision diagnostic devices, additions to the ADAS MAP repair-planning platform and what the companies described as an AI-powered app to assist technicians with ADAS repairs and calibrations.

The introductions are the brands’ first at SEMA since Repairify and Opus IVS completed the combination of their diagnostics businesses in July, bringing asTech, BlueDriver and Opus IVS under Brian