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ASE Education Foundation Opens Sponsor Applications for $25 Million Apprenticeship Incentive Fund

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Registered apprenticeship sponsors can earn $3,500 per new apprentice, and eligible occupations include body repairers and estimators.

The ASE Education Foundation formally launched the Transportation Automotive Technician Apprenticeship Incentive Fund Nov. 3, opening the $25 million U.S. Department of Labor grant to applications from organizations that run registered apprenticeships for auto, collision and truck service technicians.

ASE Education Foundation logoAutomobile body repairer, automobile repair-service estimator, auto glass installer and repair planner are among the 30 occupation titles approved for payments, which puts collision repair facilities with registered programs in line for federal money for keeping new hires on the job.

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